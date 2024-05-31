Oklahoma City Baseball Club Earns 11-1 Victory Over Isotopes

May 31, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club took lead in the third inning and pulled away late during an 11-1 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes Thursday night at Isotopes Park. In the third inning, Oklahoma City (31-23) opened the scoring when Kody Hoese singled and Albuquerque right fielder Trevor Boone committed a two-base fielding error, allowing James Outman to score. Outman then padded OKC's lead with a two-out, two-run homer in the fifth inning to make it 3-0. A pair of RBI singles by Hoese and Trey Sweeney extended Oklahoma City's lead in the seventh inning before a solo homer from Chris Owings made it 6-0 in the eighth inning. OKC put the game away with a five-run ninth inning, featuring a RBI single by Ryan Ward, two-run double by Jonathan Araúz and two-run single by Andre Lipcius. Albuquerque (16-38) avoided being shut out with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Of Note: -OKC won a third straight game overall and fifth consecutive road game. At 31-23, the team has matched its season high at eight games above .500.

-The OKC pitching staff allowed three or fewer runs for the seventh time in the last 11 games and two or fewer runs for the fourth time in the last eight games, including each of the last three nights. Over the first three games in hitter-friendly Albuquerque, OKC has allowed just four runs...OKC starting pitchers (Hyun-il Choi, Chris Vallimont and Landon Knack) have combined to allow one run and 10 hits, with five walks against 15 strikeouts across 16.1 innings.

-James Outman went 3-for-5 with a home run, a walk, three runs and two RBI. He has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 9-for-23 during that time...Over his first nine games with OKC, Outman has reached base in 22 of 42 plate appearances.

-Kody Hoese collected his first four-hit game of the season and third consecutive multi-hit game. He reached base in all five of his plate appearances, going 4-for-4 with a double, RBI, run scored and a walk...Hoese is now 8-for-12 with four RBI to begin the current series.

-Chris Owings tallied a third straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk. Over the three-game stretch he is 6-for-12.

-Trey Sweeney went 1-for-5 with a RBI single, extending his hitting streak to eight games (12-for-34). Sweeney has also picked up at least one RBI in five straight games (nine RBI total).

-Ryan Ward, Andre Lipcius and Joanthan Araúz each recorded two hits and finished with at least one RBI.

-Starting pitcher Landon Knack delivered five scoreless innings. He allowed three hits - all singles - with two walks and five strikeouts...Between OKC and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Knack has allowed one or no runs in five of his last six starts, including each of the last three.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to win a fourth straight in Albuquerque beginning at 7:35 p.m. CT Friday at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

