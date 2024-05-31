Bullpen Secures Close 10-9 Victory in Las Vegas

May 31, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

LAS VEGAS, NV - A day after overcoming a six-run deficit, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (35-19) came back from a 6-1 hole against the Las Vegas Aviators (26-28) in a nail-biting 10-9 win Thursday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Space Cowboys picked up right where they left off last night with a first-pitch lead-off smash from Jesús Bastidas off RHP Royber Salinas for the quick 1-0 lead. The first inning long ball marks Bastidas' third lead-off home run this season and his Pacific Coast League-tying 13th of the season.

LHP Eric Lauer took the mound in the bottom half of the frame and retired the first two batters in order but had the Aviators string together two RBI singles to drive in three runs and take a 3-1 advantage. In the bottom of the second, Lauer allowed two home runs, a solo and a two-run shot, that extended Las Vegas' lead to 6-1.

With a five-run deficit heading into the third, Sugar Land came roaring back with a nine-run inning that comprised of RBI singles from David Hensley and Luke Berryhill that brought it within three, a sacrifice fly from Will Wagner, a fielder's choice hit of the bat of Quincy Hamilton that scored one along with a bases-loaded walk to Joey Loperfido and a bases-loaded hit-by pitch to Shay Whitcomb. Cooper Hummel capped off the inning with a two-run double that gave the Space Cowboys a 10-6 advantage after three-and-a-half played.

The Aviators responded in the fourth inning when a double and a single put runners on the corners for RHP Conner Greene (W, 3-0), who induced a flyout in the right-center gap from Drew Lugbauer that scored Nick Allen from third. A two-run double from Armando Alvarez in the sixth made it a one-run game at 10-9.

Both teams threatened to score in the late innings but could not get anything across the plate. Scoreless relief appearances from RHP Luis Contreras (H, 4) and LHP Bryan King (H, 8) maintained the one-run lead. In their final chance to impact the contest in the ninth, the Aviators loaded the bases with two outs off RHP Wander Suero (S, 9) to bring up Lugbauer, who grounded out sharply to Loperfido as the first baseman made a great defensive play to end Las Vegas' hopes of a comeback.

Sugar Land will take on Las Vegas for game four of the series on Friday night. RHP Ryan Gusto (0-1, 7.93) will take the mound for the Space Cowboys while the Aviators have not named a starter for a 9:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

