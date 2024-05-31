Three-Run Eighth Sinks Rainiers

SACRAMENTO, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (29-25) gave up three runs in the eighth inning, dropping game three to the Sacramento River Cats (32-22) by a score of 4-2, Thursday at Sutter Health Park.

As they did last night, Tacoma got on the scoreboard early, getting a run-scoring single from Tyler Locklear in the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead. They added to their lead in the fourth on a solo home run from Jason Vosler, his second in as many days.

Sacramento cut their deficit in half in the fifth on an RBI single from Ismael Munguia. That was all Jhonathan Diaz would allow, as the southpaw allowed just five hits while striking out six over his 6.1 innings.

They kept their 2-1 lead until the eighth, when Sacramento got back-to-back singles with two outs to take the lead. Blake Sabol tied it with an RBI single followed by a two-run knock from Donny Sands to give the River Cats their first lead of the night, at 4-2.

That is where the game would stay, as the Rainiers went quietly in the top of the ninth.

POSTGAME NOTES: After going 2-for-5 last night, Jason Vosler went 2-for-4 with another double and home run tonight. It marked his second consecutive two-hit game, and second straight game with a long ball. Jhonathan Diaz lowered his ERA to 2.98 on the year, allowing just one run over his 6.1 innings pitched tonight. The southpaw struck out six and didn't walk a batter.

Tacoma and Sacramento will play game four of the series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Sutter Health Park scheduled for 6:45 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

