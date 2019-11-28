Oilers Roast Thunder on Thanksgiving Eve
November 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, KS- The Oilers defeated Wichita by a score of 7-2 at INTRUST Bank Arena on Wednesday, the night before Thanksgiving.
Miles Liberati, who returned from an injury that kept him out since Nov. 15, opened the scoring 12:51 into the game, ripping the puck from the top of the left circle.
Adam Pleskach extended the Oilers lead to 2-0, tipping a Jake Clifford point shot past Mitch Gillam just 2:39 into the middle frame. Brent Gates Jr. added to the lead, bringing the game to 3-0, stuffing a short-side goal over Gillam's shoulder and underneath the crossbar. Gates followed up with his second of the game 5:24 later, depositing the puck in the back of the net from the top of the crease at the 17:54 mark. Peter Crinella answered with his third of the season, bringing the score to 4-1 with 54 seconds left in the second period.
Jared Thomas restored the Tulsa four-goal lead, with number 22 scoring at the 2:22 mark of the final frame after a Dakota Joshua forced turnover. Spencer Dorowicz roofed the puck at the 6:19 mark of the third period, scoring a goal on the game's first power play. bringing the score to 5-2. Pleskach answered with his own power play tally 6:18 later, burying his second of the night off a net-front feed from Josh Wesley. Danny Moynihan closed out the scoring at the 14:03 mark, extending his goal streak to three games, roofing a backhander and giving Theo Calvas his first point as an Oiler.
The Oilers return home for back-to-back games against the Allen Americans at the BOK Center on Saturday and Sunday.
