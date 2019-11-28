Grizzlies Win 5-4 OT Thriller
November 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Joe Wegwerth scored the game winner 22 seconds into overtime as the Utah Grizzlies win 5-4 over the Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday night at Maverik Center.
The Grizz got first period goals from Griffen Molino and Eric Williams to take an early 2-0 lead. Florida tied up the game late in the first with goals from Michael Huntebrinker and Blake Winiecki. Both players ended up with 2 goals on the night.
Winiecki's 2nd of the game gave Florida a 3-2 midway thru the second period. Utah tied it up with 1:12 left in the second period as Felix Lauzon scored on a pass from Taylor Richart. Lauzon had 1 goal and 2 assists for his first multiple point game as a pro.
Garrett Klotz scored 22 seconds into the third period to give the Grizz a 4-3 lead. The Everblades tied it up on Huntebrinker's second of the game 6:49 into the frame. Grizz got a 5 minute power play with 1:23 left in the third period after Florida's Jack Nevins got a 5 minute fighting major and a game misconduct for a secondary altercation after he fought Utah's Teigan Zahn after Zahn finished a fight with Kyle Neuber.
The Grizzlies were on the power play when Wegwerth scored 22 seconds into OT. Utah finished 2 for 4 on the power play, while Florida was 0 for 3.
Tim McGauley had 2 assists for the Grizzlies, who have won 3 straight overtime games, all of them coming against teams from the state of Florida. Utah won 2-1 last Friday and Saturday against Orlando.
The Grizzlies continue the homestand on Friday night at 7 pm against Florida in game 2 of the 3 game series. Face-off is at 7 o clock. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.
