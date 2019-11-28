Special Teams the Difference in 3-0 Fort Wayne Win

November 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





FORT WAYNE, IN- Thanksgiving Night is a strong tradition in Fort Wayne, and on Thursday night, the host Komets honored late broadcaster Bob Chase in winning fashion at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Fort Wayne scored on three of four power plays and Cole Kehler turned away all 20 shots he faced, as the Komets blanked the Wheeling Nailers, 3-0.

Fort Wayne's power play shined in the first period, as the home team jumped out to a 2-0 lead. At the 7:15 mark, Olivier Galipeau sent a shot on goal, which got stopped by Jordan Ruby. However, Brett McKenzie jammed at the rebound, sneaking it in over the goal line. After a pair of fights involving Aaron Titcomb and Brad Drobot against Shawn Szydlowski and Kyle Haas, the Komets struck again. Alan Lyszczarczyk delivered a perfect slap pass to the left side of the crease for a Brady Shaw tap-in.

Neither team dented the twine in the second period, then Fort Wayne capped off their 3-0 win with a power play goal in the third. Shawn St-Amant sped down the right side of the ice, sweeping in a shot from the circle.

Cole Kehler made 20 saves in his first career shutout for the Komets, while Jordan Ruby turned in a 29-save performance for the Nailers.

The Nailers will return home this weekend to start a five-game homestand. First up, Saturday night at 7:05 is Nailercon, featuring a Super Mario Kart Tournament and an appearance by the Pittsburgh Knights. Wheeling faces the Kalamazoo Wings that night. Then, on Sunday, it's a 4:05 tilt against the Toledo Walleye, and after the game, fans can skate with the even-numbered players. The next Big-6 Promotional Night is Be Our Neighbor Night on Saturday, December 7th. New for all Saturday home games, fans can purchase a Friends & Family 4-Pack, which includes four tickets, four Tito's Sloppy Doggs, and a $10 voucher to the Nailers Team Store. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.