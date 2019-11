ECHL Transactions - November 28

November 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 28, 2019:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Reading:​Luke Stork, F from Newfoundland

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:​​

Add​Sean Bonar, G​returned from loan to Providencr

​Delete​Dan Vladar, G​recalled to Providence by Boston

Brampton:​

Add​Trent Bourque, D​assigned by Belleville

​Add​Chris Clapperton, F​assigned by Belleville

​Delete​Cam Bakker, D​placed on reserve

Utah:​

Delete​Tim McGauley, F​recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:​

Add​Jack MacNee, D​activated from reserve

​Delete​Marc-Olivier Duquette, D​placed on reserve

MORE INFORMATION: Joe Babik, ECHL Director of Communications, (609) 212-1225

