Oilers Purchase Oilers Ice Center

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Monday the purchase of the Oilers Ice Center, located at 6413 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa OK 74133.

Until today, the Oilers Ice Center was owned by Jeff Lund, who owned the Tulsa Oilers until 2013 when Stevens Brothers Sports Management purchased the team. Lund maintained the OIC for the last nine years.

"It's always been important for me to keep hockey, figure skating and ice sports here in Tulsa," said former owner Jeff Lund. "Many challenges have arisen over the years, but we were able to keep the opportunity for the community to participate in those activities. We've now found someone with the same vision for Tulsa ice sports in Andy Scurto, and I know he is someone who will put the facilities and programs in a great place."

Since buying the Tulsa Oilers from Stevens Brothers Sports Management in the summer of 2021, Andy Scurto has been dedicated to growing the game of hockey within the Tulsa market. Scurto and the Oilers are in the process of building a new, state-of-the-art ice center, practice facility and office complex at the Promenade Mall in the space previously operated by Macy's. In Scurto's first season as owner, the Oilers saw an increase in attendance, revenue and youth involvement, while also returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The first ever professional women's hockey game in the state of Oklahoma was played at the BOK Center on April 2 between Scurto's two Premier Hockey Federation teams, the Buffalo Beauts and the Minnesota Whitecaps.

"It has been an amazing season owning the Oilers," said Andy Scurto. "I have enjoyed every minute of the last eight months, working with the operations team, players and most importantly - the fans. I love the Tulsa community and our fans for their incredible support of the team and how welcoming they have all been to myself as the new owner. The acquisition of the Oilers Ice Center is the next step in growing the game of Hockey in the Tulsa area, and I look forward to all the fun and exciting synergies having both under the same ownership can bring. Most importantly, I want to say THANK YOU to Tulsa for becoming my new home!"

Plans are in place for a facelift of the Oilers Ice Center, including more community events and the potential for improved food and beverage facilities.

