ECHL

ECHL Transactions - May 16

May 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release


Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 16, 2022:

Reading:

Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve

Delete Jackson Cressey, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Miles Gendron, D activated from reserve

Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on reserve

