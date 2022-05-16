Growlers Advance to Round 3 with 4-2 Game 7 Win over Royals

The Newfoundland Growlers advanced to the Eastern Conference Final in dramatic fashion as they erased a 3-1 series deficit and sealed their spot with a 4-2 Game 7 win over the Reading Royals on Monday evening at Santander Arena.

Derian Plouffe opened the scoring for the Growlers with three minutes left in the first period as he entered the Royals zone on a shorthanded 2-on-1, elected to keep and shoot, and fired one over the blocker of Pat Nagle to make it 1-0 Newfoundland after 20 minutes played.

Noel Hoefenmayer doubled the Newfoundland lead midway through the second period with a seeing eye shot from the point to put the Growlers up 2-0 with 10:22 left in the middle frame.

Patrick Bajkov replied for the Royals just 90 seconds later as he pulled a loose puck from a scrum in front of the Newfoundland net and found a hole through Keith Petruzzelli to cut it to 2-1 Growlers.

Ben Finkelstein temporarily restored the Growlers two goal lead moments later with a rocket from the point before Brad Morrison replied quickly for Reading with a slick breakaway finish to make it 3-2 Newfoundland heading into the third period.

Isaac Johnson gave the Growlers some insurance with eight minutes left in regulation as he finished off a great feed from Orrin Centazzo to make it a 4-2 Newfoundland final as they advanced to the third round.

Quick Hits

Noel Hoefenmayer (1G, 1A), Orrin Centazzo (2A) recorded multi-point games.

Keith Petruzzelli turned away 14 of the 16 shots he faced.

Newfoundland head home to host the Florida Everblades in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Friday night.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - B. Finkelstein

2. NFL - J. McKenna

3. NFL - M. Hellickson

