Royals Clash with Growlers in Must-Win Game 7 at Home

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, continue their second round against the Newfoundland Growlers in Game 7 of the 2022 Kelly Cup playoff Division Final series on Monday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The Growlers evened up the series with a win in Game 6 to force Game 7. The winner of Game 7 will advance to the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Everblades. This is the sixteenth meeting between the two teams this season where Reading leads the season series with an 8-6-1 record against the Growlers. On home ice this series, the Royals hold a 1-2 record after winning Game 1, 7-3, and then falling in Game 2, 4-1, and Game 6, 4-2.

Reading fell to Newfoundland in Game 6 of the playoff series, 4-2, Saturday, May 14 at Santander Arena. A multi-goal game for Tyler Boland and 20 save performance from Keith Petruzzelli propelled the Growlers over the Royals in the third game of the playoff series at Santander Arena.

Boland scored his first of two goals 9:07 into the first period. The rookie received a centering pass from Matt Hellickson, who has two assists in the game, and beat Pat Nagle in net for Reading who saved 20 of 23 shots in the game. Ben Finklestein provided the Growlers a two-goal lead at the end of the first with a strong finish on a solo effort into the Royals' zone. Finklestein chipped a puck from his backhand past Nagle's right pad to score his fourth goal of the postseason.

Boland scored his second goal of the game to provide Newfoundland a three goal lead 23 seconds into the second period. The Royals erased the Growlers' three-goal lead with two goals before the end of the second period. Kevin Conley and Brad Morrison scored their third and second goals of the playoffs to bring the Royals within a goal. Newfoundland had their three power play chances of the game in the second period. While they did not score on the power play opportunities, Newfoundland still lead heading into the third period, 3-2. Reading did not score on their two power play chances in the game.

Reading was held to three shots in the third period as the Royals fell short of a comeback. Gordie Green secured the Game 6 victory for Newfoundland with an empty net goal with 1:16 remaining in regulation. The Royals are 1-5 at home against the Growlers this series with their lone win coming in the series opener on Saturday, May 7th.

The Royals finished as the first place in the North Division and continue a best of seven series against the Newfoundland Growlers who are the second seed in the Eastern Conference in the Kelly Cup playoffs. Reading hoisted a 45-17-7-2 record with a .693 point percentage while the Growlers finished second place in the North Division with a .664 point percentage. The Growlers eliminated the third seeded Trois-Rivières Lions in their Divisional Semifinal round four games to three.

UPCOMING KELLY CUP PLAYOFF GAMES

Division Finals (vs. Newfoundland Growlers):

GAME 7 - HOME (Monday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. EST)

