Oilers Ink Rookie Cam Knight

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Monday the signing of defenseman Cam Knight.

Knight, 24, joins the Oilers after making his professional debut with the Fort Wayne Komets at the end of the 2018-19 season. Tulsa acquired Knight from Fort Wayne at the beginning of the offseason, fulfilling a futures deal that saw Garrett Ladd join the Komets at the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

Knight appeared in four regular season games and three postseason contests for the Komets, tallying three assists in his four regular season outings.

"We are looking forward to good things from Cam Knight," coach Rob Murray said. "He's coming over from Fort Wayne to complete the deal for Ladd. He had a strong college career, and he's already had a taste of the ECHL."

The 6'1 194 lbs. Reading, MA native becomes the second defenseman to join the Oilers from the University of Alabama-Huntsville, reuniting with college teammate John Teets. Knight registered 45 points (6G, 39A) in 131 games for the Chargers, leading all defenseman with 19 points during the 2016-17 season.

Knight played one season in the NAHL before attending the University of Alabama-Hunstville, compiling 33 points (9G, 24A) in 60 games. Knight's impressive points total and +19 rating earned him NAHL All-Rookie First Team and NAHL All-South Division Rookie Team honors.

