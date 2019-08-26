Beast Re-Sign Defenseman Ringuette for 19-20

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast announce today that they have re-signed defenseman Jake Ringuette for the 2019-20 season.

The native of Goderich, Ontario, Ringuette suited up in 12 games for the Beast late last season. He went pointless but was relied upon to be a steady presence on the blueline.

Ringuette is a former university hockey player and spent time with both the Lakehead Thunderwolves and the Brock Badgers over his USports career.

Before heading down the university hockey path, Ringuette spent time in the Ontario Hockey League with the Saginaw Spirit from 2010-11 to 2014-15.

His best statistical season came in his final year where he put up nine goals and 15 assists for 24 total points.

The Beast open their seventh season on Saturday, October 12th at the CAA Centre vs. the Toledo Walleye.

For more information, visit https://www.bramptonbeast.com/ or call the office at 905 564 1684.

