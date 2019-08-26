Solar Bears Unveil New Jerseys

August 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears unveiled their new jerseys for the 2019-20 season Monday evening in front of Season Ticket Members, media members and the general public at World of Beer Downtown Orlando. The club rolled out new designs for its purple, white and alternate sweaters, giving the team a fresh new look as Orlando enters its eighth season of ECHL competition.

The ECHL recently named Athletic Knit as the "Exclusive Jersey Provider of the ECHL," and Warrior Hockey as the "Exclusive On-Ice Equipment Provider of the ECHL," providing the opportunity for the Solar Bears organization to develop a new on-ice performance system. The jerseys now incorporate purple and orange as the primary colors for the team's on-ice look.

Both the team's purple and white jerseys feature the primary logo on the chest. The purple jerseys will be worn at home for the first half of the season until the ECHL's jersey reversal date on Jan. 24, 2020; the white jerseys will be worn at home from that date until the conclusion of the regular season.

The logo of the Tampa Bay Lightning - Orlando's NHL affiliate - sits on each of the shoulders of the purple and white jerseys.

The team's alternate jersey - to be worn at select home games during the season - represents the first time that orange has been used as the base color for one of the three main jerseys worn by the team. The jersey features the team's "OSB" initial wordmark in purple and white, with the Solar Bears' primary logo on the right shoulder and the Lighting logo on the left shoulder.

All three jerseys will be worn with purple helmets, gloves and pants. The pant design now also includes a large orange stripe outlined in white that tapers off from the waist.

An extremely limited quantity of replica jerseys are now available for pre-order online, with adult sizes available for $149.95 and youth sizes available at $109.95. Fans can visit bit.ly/OSBJerseys to place a pre-order beginning Tuesday, Aug. 26.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.