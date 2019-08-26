All-Star Defenseman Dajon Mingo Returns for Third Season

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Monday that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Dajon Mingo for the 2019-20 season.

Mingo, 29, returns for his third season in Jacksonville after posting career-highs in points (40), goals (11) and assists (29) last season. Mingo's consistent play earned him a call-up with the AHL's Manitoba Moose, appearing in three games. The 5-9, 180-pound bluliner was selected to the 2019 ECHL All-Star Classic where he posted two goals, an assist and scored the tournament-clinching goal in the shootout to help guide the Eastern Conference All-Stars to the tournament championship.

Mingo has totaled 94 points (25g, 69a) in 219 career ECHL games in stints with Jacksonville, Kalamazoo Wings and Toledo Walleye from (2015-2019). The Canton, MI native recorded 44 points (12g, 32a) in four collegiate seasons at Bowling Green State University from 2012-2016.

Mingo now joins Everett Clark, Chase Witala, Jakob Reichert, Shane Walsh and Dalton Thrower as players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2019-20 season.

