Oilers Hit the Road to Toledo for Games 1 & 2

May 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced the full schedule Monday for the Western Conference Finals against the Toledo Walleye in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub.

Tulsa advanced Sunday night with a 3-1 win over the Idaho Steelheads in Game 6 of the Mountain Division Finals. Toledo upset Cincinnati, who had the best regular season record in the ECHL, needing five games in the Central Division Finals.

The Oilers have home ice advantage after finishing the regular season ahead of the Walleye in the conference standings, but due to building availability, Games 1 and 2 of the series will be Friday and Sunday at the Huntington Center in Toledo.

Kelly Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Finals - Tulsa vs Toledo

Game 1 - Fri., May 10: Tulsa AT Toledo (6:35pm CT, Huntington Center)

Game 2 - Sun., May 12: Tulsa AT Toledo (4:15pm CT, Huntington Center)

Game 3 - Wed., May 15: Toledo at Tulsa (7:05pm, BOK Center)

Game 4 - Fri., May 17: Toledo at Tulsa (7:05pm, BOK Center)

Game 5 (if necessary) - Sat., May 18: Toledo at Tulsa (7:05pm, BOK Center)

Game 6 (if necessary) - Mon., May 20: Tulsa AT Toledo (6:35pm CT, Huntington Center)

Game 7 (if necessary) - Wed., May 22: Toledo at Tulsa (7:05pm, BOK Center)

For season ticket holders who have already picked up their playoff tickets, Game 1 corresponds to "Round 3, Game A", Game 2 corresponds to "Round 3, Game B". Season ticket holders who have not picked up their playoff tickets can still do so at the Oilers front office from 9am-5pm this week.

Single game playoff tickets can be purchased by calling the Tulsa Oilers at 918-632-7825, visiting www.tulsaoilers.com, or www.ticketmaster.com.

OILERS ANNOUNCE SCHEDULE FOR WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS Tulsa faces Toledo in the third round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, after winning the Mountain Division title Sunday. TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced the full schedule Monday for the Western Conference Finals against the Toledo Walleye in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub. Tulsa advanced Sunday night with a 3-1 win over the Idaho Steelheads in Game 6 of the Mountain Division Finals. Toledo upset Cincinnati, who had the best regular season record in the ECHL, needing five games in the Central Division Finals. The Oilers have home ice advantage after finishing the regular season ahead of the Walleye in the conference standings, but due to building availability, Games 1 and 2 of the series will be Friday and Sunday at the Huntington Center in Toledo. Kelly Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Finals - Tulsa vs Toledo Game 1 - Fri., May 10: Tulsa AT Toledo (6:35pm CT, Huntington Center) Game 2 - Sun., May 12: Tulsa AT Toledo (4:15pm CT, Huntington Center) Game 3 - Wed., May 15: Toledo at Tulsa (7:05pm, BOK Center) Game 4 - Fri., May 17: Toledo at Tulsa (7:05pm, BOK Center) Game 5 (if necessary) - Sat., May 18: Toledo at Tulsa (7:05pm, BOK Center) Game 6 (if necessary) - Mon., May 20: Tulsa AT Toledo (6:35pm CT, Huntington Center) Game 7 (if necessary) - Wed., May 22: Toledo at Tulsa (7:05pm, BOK Center) For season ticket holders who have already picked up their playoff tickets, Game 1 corresponds to "Round 3, Game A", Game 2 corresponds to "Round 3, Game B". Season ticket holders who have not picked up their playoff tickets can still do so at the Oilers front office from 9am-5pm this week. Single game playoff tickets can be purchased by calling the Tulsa Oilers at 918-632-7825, visiting www.tulsaoilers.com, or www.ticketmaster.com. SINGLE GAME PLAYOFF TICKETS ON SALE NOW MOTHER'S DAY GIFTS GET YOUR PLAYOFFS ON! Experience Oilers Playoff Hockey Premium Luxury areas are available for every home playoff game! Call or Text 918-632-7825 CLICK HERE 918-632-7825 SAVE BIG ON NEW SEASON TICKETS 2019-20 EARLY BIRD PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! BUY NOW CALL or TEXT (918) 632-7825 ? ? Tulsa Oilers Professional Hockey Club | 9128 East 46th Street, Tulsa, OK 74145 Phone (918) 632-7825 Unsubscribe Update Profile | About our service provider Sent by info@tulsaoilers.com in collaboration with Try email marketing for free today!

