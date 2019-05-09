Wade Assigned to 'Blades from AHL's Cleveland Monsters

ESTERO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters have reassigned defenseman Justin Wade to the Florida Everblades, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Thursday.

Wade, 24, tabbed one point in eight games for the Monsters in the regular season and had one assist in three games in the AHL's Calder Cup Playoffs.

A native of Aurora, Illinois, Wade logged ice time in 33 games in the regular season for the Everblades and notched five points on five assists. He has played in two games in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs for Florida.

A 6-foot-1, 220-pound defenseman, Wade saw ice time in 117 career games with the University of Notre Dame and tabbed 17 career points on two goals and 15 assists. As a senior in 2017-18, Wade helped Notre Dame capture the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles in the program's first season in the conference.

The Everblades begin the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against the Newfoundland Growlers at Hertz Arena.

Florida Everblades defenseman Justin Wade

