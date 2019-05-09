Fuel Continue Search for Next Head Coach

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford Ice Hogs are pleased to update their fans on the status of the team's search for a new head coach. Since the search was initiated in April, the Fuel have received interest from exceptional candidates around the globe. The Fuel aims to finalize their decision and name the team's third coach in franchise history sometime in early June.

"Through the incredible support of our passionate and growing fan base, we've built a strong reputation throughout the league and across professional hockey," said Fuel Owner and Chairman, Jim Hallett. "The word is out - Indy is officially a hockey town. And we've been absolutely overwhelmed by the number of experienced and proven applicants who want to be part of our future."

The Indy Fuel began their search at the end of the 2018-2019 season where the team finished just two points shy of a playoff bid. This follows the 2017-2018 season where the team reached the playoffs for the first time. The Fuel staff have been active in the off-season recruiting additional talent and searching for a head coach that will lead the franchise - and Indianapolis - to hockey greatness.

"Strong experience and recruiting are a must, but everything starts with character and leadership," continued Hallett. "We're not just looking for a coach who can lead on the ice. It's important we hire an ambassador for hockey - both for our fans and our community. So we're being highly selective and taking our time to find the perfect fit."

As the Fuel continue to narrow the list to the best equipped candidates, they are pleased to have the Chicago Blackhawks involved in the process. The affiliation has been beneficial for both teams, as Fuel fans connect with one of hockey's most iconic franchises and the team continues to develop players capable of contributing at the NHL level.

