ECHL Transactions - May 9
May 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 9, 2019:
Florida:
Add Justin Wade, D assigned by Cleveland
Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F placed on reserve
