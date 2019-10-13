Oilers Fall to Allen at Home in Back-And-Forth Contest

October 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - Tulsa succumbed to a late-game comeback from the Allen Americans, losing 5-4 at the BOK Center on Saturday.

Americans' newcomer Stepan Falkovsky opened the scoring with a quick, short-handed snapshot from beneath the circles at the 12:39 mark. Oilers' forward J.J. Piccinich closed out the period, sniping home a shot with eight seconds left in the opening frame to tie the contest.

Robby Jackson gave the Oilers their first lead of the night, scoring the only goal of the second period by striking home a feed from Ryan Tesink.

Olivier Archambault tied the game 1:48 into the final period with his first goal of the season and Allen's first power play tally of the 2019-20 campaign. Deven Sideroff teamed up with Adam Pleskach and Jared Thomas on a tic-tac-toe play, giving the Oilers the lead once again, but Turner Ottenbreit hammered a shot from the point past Evan Fitzpatrick to tie the game up just three minutes later at the 10:58 mark. Rookie Steven Ruggiero answered roughly two minutes later with his first professional goal, but Specner Asachuk spoiled the party 17 seconds later with the game-tying goal. Mike Hedden tipped home the game-winning goal with 2:09 left. The goal was reviewed for goaltender interference, but stood, Falkovsky picked up his third point of the night on the play.

Tulsa will close opening weekend with a Sunday Family Funday matchup against the Rapid City Rush at 4:05 p.m at the BOK Center. Fans will be able to skate on the ice with the players postgame.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.