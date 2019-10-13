GAME REPORT: Oilers Close out Opening Weekend with Loss to Rush

TULSA, OK - Tulsa couldn't overcome an early four-goal deficit, losing 5-3 to the Rapid City Rush at the BOK Center Sunday.

Keeghan Howdeshell scored on Rapid City's first shot of the game, just 3:59 into the contest. Peter Quenneville followed up with a goal-of-the-week candidate, roofing the puck from between his legs on the power play. Tyler Coulter gave the Rush a three-goal lead with 3:39 seconds left in the opening frame.

Giovani Fiore put the Rush ahead by four midway through the second period with the lone goal of the middle frame

Oilers forward Danny Moynihan scored the first goal of the night for Tulsa 1:18 into the final period. The goal was Moynihan's first as an Oiler. Ryker Killins restored Rapid City's four-goal lead 1:07 later. Deven Sideroff put the puck past Tyler Parks at the 5:28 into the final frame, giving him goals in three straight games. Dakota Joshua scored his first professional goal with just over two minutes remaining to close the scoring out on the night.

Tulsa travels to Kansas City on Oct. 18 to take on the Mavericks at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena before travelling back to Tulsa to reface the Rush on the 19th and 20th.

