Americans Score Three of the Final Four Goals to Beat Tulsa

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans (2-0-0) beat the Tulsa Oilers (1-1-0) on Saturday night 5-4 at BOK Center to start the season with back to back victories.

The Americans made the most of their special team's opportunities scoring twice on the power play (2 for 5) and once shorthanded. Olivier Archambault and Turner Ottenbreit each had power play goals, while Stepan Falkovsky scored shorthanded. 10 different players on the Allen roster got on the scoresheet on Saturday night with Stepan Falkovsky, Spencer Asuchak and Mike Hedden each having a multi-point night.

"We battled back three different times tonight," said Spencer Asuchak, who had the game-tying goal late in the third period. "Jake Paterson gave us a chance to win with some big saves and we made the most of our special teams chances. It feels good to get a big road win against a solid division opponent.

Jake Paterson started for the second night in a row to get the win. Evan Fitzpatrick started for Tulsa taking the loss. The Americans are off until next Friday night when the Utah Grizzlies visit Allen.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - S. Asuchak

2. ALN - S. Falkovsky

3. TUL - J. Piccinich

