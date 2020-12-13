Oilers Emerge Victorious over Americans

Tulsa Oilers left wing Danny Moyniham against the Allen Americans

TULSA, OK- The Oilers picked up their second and third points of the weekend, defeating the Allen Americans 4-3 on Teddy Bear Toss Night at the BOK Center on Saturday.

Despite being outshot significantly in the opening two minutes, Allen found themselves on top just 2:34 into their first game of the season. Jake McGrew tapped home a loose puck created by a breakaway from forward Alex Lavoie. Just 5:10 later, Danny Moynihan knotted the contest up, finishing off a low feed from Charlie Sampair. Adam Pleskach picked up his second point of the season on the goal, orchestrating the tally via a pass from beneath the goal line.

Tulsa hopped out to their first lead of the season just 1:06 into the middle frame. Cutting through the neutral zone, Sampair picked up a stretch pass from Kevin Domingue before tucking it off the breakaway, bringing the game to 2-1. Gregg Burmaster scored his second goal in as many games just 1:49 later, finishing a feed from rookie Ducks' forward Maxim Golod, extending the Oilers' lead to 3-1. Allen answered quickly, pulling the game within one less than a minute later. Jacob McGrew tallied his second of the night, snapping a shot over the shoulder of Olle Eriksson Ek. Zane Franklin evened the score at the 6:23 mark of the middle frame, popping home a rebound from the left circle.

Moynihan raised the roof 8:51 into the final period, scoring an early goal-of-the-season candidate. Dragging a feed from Pleskach onto his back hand, Moynihan roofed the puck from the toe of his blade to give the Oilers the final lead of the night, sealing their first victory of the season.

Tulsa looks to continue their hot form on the road this coming week, traveling to Utah to face the Grizzlies on Friday, Dec. 18. Puck drop is at 8:05 p.m. CST at the Maverik Center - home of the 2002 Winter Olympic Games.

