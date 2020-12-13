Orlando drops 4-2 decision at Florida in season-opener

ESTERO, Fla. - Ryan Lohin factored into both of his team's goals, and Alexander Kuqali recorded a shorthanded marker, but the Orlando Solar Bears (0-1-0-0) fell by a 4-2 score to the Florida Everblades (2-0-0-0) as Orlando opened the 2020-21 season on Saturday night at Hertz Arena. Clint Windsor made 29-of-32 saves in the loss for Orlando, while Florida's Devin Cooley made 20-of-22 stops for the victory in his first professional appearance with Florida.

THREE STARS:

1) Devin Cooley - FLA

2) Cameron Hebig - FLA

3) Patrick Harper - FLA

NEXT GAME: Orlando is back in action on Friday, Dec. 18 when the team travels to Wheeling to face the Nailers at 7:10 p.m. The Solar Bears play their first home game of the 2020-21 regular season on Tuesday, Dec. 29 vs. the Jacksonville Icemen.

