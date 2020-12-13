Americans Fall 4-3 in Season Opener

Allen Americans defenseman Matt Register (left) vs. the Tulsa Oilers

Tulsa, OK- The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped a 4-3 decision to the Tulsa Oilers in the season opener at the BOK CENTER on Saturday night.

In the first period, Allen would strike first as Rookie forward Jake McGrew would score his first professional goal at the 2:24 mark of the first period. Tulsa would find the back of the net five minutes later, making it a 1-1 game going into the second frame.

Tulsa would score two quick goals to open the second period. The Americans Rookies would continue to shine as Jake McGrew would score his second of the night and Zane Franklin his first career goal.

At the 8:51 mark of the third period, Dino Moynihan would score his second goal of the night to give the Oilers a 4-3 lead. The Americans would not have an answer to the mid-period goal.

The Americans would lose Forward Dyson Stevenson early in the first period in which he would head to the locker room and would not return. Americans' Broadcaster Tommy Daniels caught up with Dyson post-game via zoom.

"It happened early in the game during the first shift," said Americans Forward Dyson Stevenson. "Thankfully, we have a week to rest up, so we will see what happens."

The Gates of Allen Three Stars of the Game

1: Danny Moynihan (TUL)

2: Charlie Sampair (TUL)

3: Jake McGrew (ALN)

OPENING HOMESTAND: vs Rapid City Rush, December 18-19, 2020

The Allen Americans open the home portion of the regular season next weekend against the Rapid City Rush. Face-offs for both games are set at 7:05 pm with doors to the Allen Event Center opening at 6 pm. Due to State and Local Health Regulations, seating capacity is limited to 2,115. All attendees must wear masks while in the AEC. Ticketing for the event is 100% digital and all transactions for food, beverage and merchandise will be cashless.

PROMOTIONS FOR OPENING WEEKEND

DECEMBER 18 - OPENING NIGHT

All fans in attendance will receive an 8 x 10 color team photo of the 2020-21 Allen Americans upon exit from the Allen Event Center..

DECEMBER 19 - LEGACY NIGHT

The Americans Organization will honor former goalie Riley Gill on Saturday, December 19, as his number 30 is raised to the rafters of the Allen Event Center.

All fans in attendance will receive an 8 x 10 color photo of the Riley Gill and the ECHL's Kelly Cup upon exit from the Allen Event Center.

