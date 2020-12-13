ECHL Transactions - December 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 13, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wichita:

John Curran, F

Austin Albrecht, F

Chris Gerrie, F

Kyle Pouncy, D

Frankie Melton, F

