ECHL Transactions - December 13
December 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 13, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wichita:
John Curran, F
Austin Albrecht, F
Chris Gerrie, F
Kyle Pouncy, D
Frankie Melton, F
