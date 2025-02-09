Oil Kings Pull Away Late In Victory Over Warriors
February 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back into the win column after a 6-3 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday night at Rogers Place.
It was a back-and-forth contest through most of the game, but the Oil Kings were able to pull away in the third.
The two clubs traded goals through two periods with Ethan MacKenzie making it 1-0 Edmonton after one before Krzysztof Macias tied things midway through the second. Just 11 seconds later though Cole Miller tipped home a Marshall Finnie shot to restore the Edmonton lead.
Moose Jaw tied it once again with a Pavel McKenzie powerplay goal to make it 2-2 after two periods.
In the third, the teams traded goals once more before Edmonton was able to pull away. Miroslav Holinka finished off a nice passing play to make it 3-2 before Ethan Semeniuk tied it for Moose Jaw later in the frame.
The game stayed tied for about two minutes as Rylen Roersma redirected home a Cole Miller pass to give the Oil Kings the lead for good. Adam Jecho would score the final two for Edmonton as they improve to a 27-19-2-2 and move into sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
Holinka led the way for Edmonton in the game with a goal and three assists, while Jecho had three points as well.
Alex Worthington made 15 saves in the Edmonton goal. The Oil Kings powerplay was 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.
Edmonton is back in action on Wednesday hosting Regina.
