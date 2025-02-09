Giants Defeat League-Leading Silvertips, 6-2

February 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants' Mazden Leslie and Colton Roberts on game night

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants' Mazden Leslie and Colton Roberts on game night(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants took down the league's best on Saturday night at the Langley Events Centre, coming away with a convincing 6-2 win over the Everett Silvertips.

The win improves Vancouver's record this season to 25-20-6, while Everett suffered just their ninth regulation loss all season, falling to 37-9-4-3.

Leading the way were two Giants in particular: captain Mazden Leslie had a five-point night that included becoming the Giants franchise leader for career goals by a Giants defenceman and goaltender Burke Hood was fabulous from start to finish, compiling 37 saves on 39 shots.

Vancouver's special teams were massive on Saturday: their power play went 3-for-5 and their penalty kill was 6-for-6.

Maxim Muranov, Jaden Lipinski, Colton Roberts and Adam Titlbach also scored in the win.

Zackary Shantz and Lukas Kaplan scored for Everett.

The teams exchanged goals in the first period.

Shantz scored his 13th of the season off the rush 7:50 into the first to break the ice.

Vancouver responded in the final minute of the opening period, when Thorpe broke out of his own zone and got all the way to Everett's right corner. He then found Muranov joining late in the right circle, who zipped a shot past Sanche.

Brett Olson assisted on Leslie's first of the night 5:53 into the second period, when he spotted the Giants' captain coming off the bench and fed him with a perfect cross-ice pass. Leslie ripped it high glove from the right circle to make it 2-1 for the G-Men.

The floodgates opened a bit in the third period.

Early in the final frame, Lipinski deflected Leslie's shot past Sanche to make it 3-1.

Several minutes later, Leslie spotted Roberts open at the right circle and gave him a pass. Roberts proceeded to take the open ice in front of him and stepped into a heavy snapshot that went off Sanche's stick and in.

Vancouver wasn't done at 4-1, as Leslie scored on a late power play to break the franchise record for most career goals by a defenceman. His second goal of the game was the 50th of his career, which broke Jonathon Blum's record of 49 that stood since 2009.

Kaplan scored a late meaningless goal for Everett, as did Titlbach for the Giants, to make the final score 6-2. STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 13/6/12 = 31 | EVT - 11/10/18 = 39

PP: VAN- 3/5 | EVT - 0 /6

Face-Offs: VAN - 40 | EVT - 21 3 STARS

1st: VAN - Mazden Leslie - 2G, 3A, 4 SOG, +1

2nd: VAN - Burke Hood - 37 Saves on 39 Shots

3rd: VAN - Maxim Muranov - 1G, 2 SOG GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Burke Hood (37 saves / 39 shots)

Everett: LOSS - Jesse Sanche (25 saves / 31 shots) THEY SAID IT

"We're certainly pleased with the way we played tonight. I wasn't too concerned about it too. We had a good talk after the game last night and today, this morning, in Ladner as a group. We had a really good talk, a heart-to-heart talk. I expected us to come out and play really well tonight. I didn't expect how good we were going to be. I thought that was really encouraging. We were pretty dialled in in all aspects of our game." - Giants Head Coach Manny Viveiros UPCOMING

Date Opponent Time Location

Friday, February 14 Victoria 7:05 PM PST Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

Saturday, February 15 Victoria 7:00 PM PST Langley Events Centre

Monday, February 17 Prince George 2:00 PM PST Langley Events Centre

The Giants are home next Saturday, February 15 night against Victoria at 7 PM and on Monday, February 17 at 2 PM against Prince George. Head to VancouverGiants.com/tickets for more details or call 604-4-GIANTS.

