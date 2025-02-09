Hawks' Hard-Fought Battle Ends in Close Loss Saturday Night

February 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Jordan Duguay scored twice on home ice and the two teams traded goals all night until Seattle broke free with a shorthanded goal in the final five minutes of the game to win 4-3.

Game #50: Portland (3) vs. Seattle (4)

SOG: POR (39) - SEA (37)

PP: POR (1/5) - SEA (1/5)

Saves: Schlenker (33/37) - Ratzlaff (36/39)

SCORING:

SEA - Matej Pekar (11) from Radim Mrtka and Kaleb Hartmann

POR - Jordan Duguay (9) from Alex Weiermair

SEA - Nathan Pilling (22) from Braeden Cootes and Radim Mrtka

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (32) from Diego Buttazzoni and Tyson Jugnauth (power play)

SEA - Radim Mrtka (3) from Nathan Pilling and Antonio Martorana (power play)

POR - Jordan Duguay (10) from Alex Weiermair and Cole Slobodian

SEA - Coster Dunn (18) from Sam Charko (shorthanded)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Thunderbirds struck first after Matej Pekar poked the puck five-hole on Marek Schlenker just over five minutes into the game. The Hawks retaliated at the 13:07 mark when Alex Weiermair collected a loose puck off the back wall and slipped a pass through to Jordan Duguay who sniped his shot over the shoulder of Seattle netminder Scott Ratzlaff for his ninth goal of the season.

Seattle regained the lead 5:09 into the second period with a goal from Nathan Pilling, but it wasn't long before Portland tied the game on the power play when Tyson Jugnauth set up Diego Buttazzoni, who fired a one-timer off Kyle Chyzowski's stick, redirecting it into the net to make it 2-2 after two periods of play.

The Thunderbirds took the lead back 6:15 into the third frame when Radim Mrtka's point shot made its way through traffic and into the net, marking his third point of the contest. The Hawks responded just under seven minutes later as Weiermair found a loose puck in front and slotted a pass across the crease to find Duguay on the doorstep who buried his second of the night to tie it up once again at 3-3. The Hawks relentlessly fired shots at Ratzlaff, who came up with a series of highlight-reel saves, and Portland hit the post twice in the third period. At 16:15 of the third, Seattle scored the go-ahead goal shorthanded, with Coster Dunn sealing the 4-3 win for the Thunderbirds.

UP NEXT

The Portland Winterhawks head to central Washington for a round up with the Wenatchee Wild on Friday, February 14 at 7:00 p.m. PST at the Toyota Town Center before heading over to Kent to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds next Saturday, February 15 at 6:05 p.m. PST at the accesso Showare Center.

