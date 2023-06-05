Ohl and Grace Transferred to Wichita; Lewis Transferred from Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids; Rodriguez Activated off Development List

June 5, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. Cedar Rapids RHP Pierson Ohl and RHP Regi Grace have been transferred to double-A Wichita. As corresponding moves, RHP Cory Lewis has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers, and RHP Orlando Rodriguez has been activated off the Development List. As a result of these moves, C Andrew Cossetti has changed his number from #48 to #31, and LHP John Wilson has changed his number from #30 to #20. Lewis' number is TBD. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with five on the injured list and one on the Development List.

Game seven of the Kernels' twelve-game road trip is tomorrow at 6:05 with game one of the six game series against Dayton.

