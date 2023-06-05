Larry Murhpy, Former Red Wing, at LMCU Ballpark Wednesday, June 7

What: Former Detroit Red Wing, Larry Murphy, will hold an autograph signing session at LMCU Ballpark.

When: Wednesday, June 7 from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Why:The West Michigan Whitecaps promotion Made in Michigan Wednesday - is for former celebrity athletes who either played in Michigan or were born in Michigan, to greet fans and sign autographs.

Larry Murphy

Larry Murphy is known as one NHL's great defensemen over the past 50 years. During his career, he played for various teams, including the Los Angeles Kings, Washington Capitals, Minnesota North Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Detroit Red Wings. Murphy won four Stanley Cup championships, two with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004. He retired in 2001 with 1,615 regular-season games, 288 goals, 929 assists, and 1,217 points. Murphy currently serves as a broadcast analyst for Detroit Red Wings Hockey on Bally Sports Detroit.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a Whitecaps Tote Bag.

Other Made in Michigan appearances coming this season to LMCU Ballpark:

Wednesday, June 21 Lomas Brown (Former Detroit Lion)

Wednesday, June 28 Jack Morris (Former Detroit Tiger)

Wednesday, August 2 T.J Lang (former Detroit Lion)

Wednesday, August 16 Robert Fick (former Detroit Tiger)

