Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview

June 5, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, June 6, 2023 - Sunday, June 11, 2023

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins)

GAME, RADIO, AND TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE

- Tuesday, June 6 at 7:05 PM

- Wednesday, June 7 at 7:05 PM

- Thursday, June 8 at 7:05 PM

- Friday, June 9 at 7:05 PM

- Saturday, June 10 at 7:05 PM*

- Sunday, June 11 at 1:05 PM*

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 WONE and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUE HD 2. Streaming is also available via the Dragons website and the Dayton Dragons App, available on Apple and Google Play Store.

*The games on Saturday and Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on cable channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1. Mike Vander Woude will join the broadcast as color commentator for the TV broadcasts.

TICKETS

Hundreds of stadium tickets and lawn tickets are available. The Dragons current sellout streak is at 1,465 games but, the community's help is needed to keep it going. Single game tickets are available for fans to purchase. Tickets for each day can be found online at daytondragons.com.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday: Hunter Parks

- Wednesday: Chase Petty

- Thursday: Javi Rivera

- Friday: Julian Aguiar

- Saturday: Jose Acuna

- Sunday: Thomas Farr

Team update:

The Dragons have won nine of their last 11 games. They defeated West Michigan in four of six games over the past week at Day Air Ballpark, including a 12-5 win on Sunday when they collected a season-high 17 hits. Mat Nelson had two home runs in the game and moved into a tie for the league lead in homers for the year with nine. Edwin Arroyo also had a home run on Sunday for Dayton and has hit in five straight games, batting .550 over the course of the five games.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

- Tuesday, June 6

National Anthem Performer: Gem City Chorus

Dragons Present: Barline a cappella

- Wednesday, June 7

National Anthem Performer: Kettering Children's Choir

- Thursday, June 8

National Anthem Performer: Bellbrook High School AFJROTC Cadet Choir

Honor Guard: Bellbrook High School AFJROTC

- Friday, June 9

National Anthem Performer: Karen Bunch

Dragons Present: Wild Hearts Mobile Petting Zoo

Post-Game Fireworks, presented by Tipico Sportsbook

DJ Banana

- Saturday, June 10

National Anthem Performer: Connect III

Honor Guard: Knights of Columbus, Greater Dayton Chapter

Princess Jade with Unicorns

Dragons Present: LYD Band

- Sunday, June 11

National Anthem Performer: Xenia Chorus

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Tuesday, June 6: The Dayton Dragons 50/50 Raffle is back and has a rolling jackpot starting at $10,000! The raffle is currently open, and the winning ticket will be drawn during the Dragons game on Sunday, June 11.

Fifty percent of the total pot will go to the winner and the other fifty percent of net proceeds will go to The Dayton Dragons Foundation. Raffle tickets are now available online at daytondragons5050.com and can be purchased at upcoming Dragons games between June 6 and June 11.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

The Community All Stars Program, presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash, will honor the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce for their efforts in making the Dayton region the world's greatest place to have a business. The Dragons Community All-Stars Program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in Miami Valley. They could be firefighters or police officers, doctors, or good Samaritans. Learn more and nominate at daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

Every Tuesday, when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Penn Station Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable Tuesday through Sunday at participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

-Wednesday, June 7: Home Run for Life, presented by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, is back honoring 4-year-old Tripp Hake. The Dayton Dragons and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Ohio have been partnering since 2004 to bring Dragons fans the iconic Home Run for Life program. Each season, Anthem and the Dragons recognize brave children who, with the help of their families, friends, and health care team, are presently battling or have successfully overcome significant medical events in their young life. Tripp will be recognized on the field during an inning break, with his family and support team, to take a symbolic lap around the bases to a standing ovation from the crowd.

The Dragons will be sporting their Gem City jerseys and hats. Fans can purchase these items at the Dragons Den Team Store during Dragons games or online at daytondragons.com.

Thursday, June 8: The Hometown Heroes Program, presented by the Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, and Resonant Sciences, will be recognizing the Watkins family as our Hometown Heroes. Entering the military in 2008, Staff Sergeant Matthew Watkins has been in the Air Force for 15 years. He is assigned to the 88th Security Forces Squadron as a Military Working Dog Handler at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Staff Sgt. Watkins is currently deployed and is supported in his service by his wife and four children. He will be deployed for a total of 180 days as a military police officer.

The Dragons will host "Pink Ribbon Good" for a fundraiser that promotes awareness and celebrates breast cancer and gynecological cancer survivors. Pink Ribbon Good provides support for those currently undergoing or recovering from treatments as part of their mission of making sure "No one travels this road alone" and serves anyone regardless of their age, stage, or socio-economic status.

Friday, June 9: Don't miss any of the incredible Post-Game Fireworks, presented by Tipico Sportsbook, this season at Day Air Ballpark! The next shows will be on Friday, June 23 and Tuesday, July 4.

Stay after the game as Nathan's Famous will host a qualifying event for its annual 4th of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest! The top male and female finishers will punch their tickets to the nationally televised event at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. The qualifying event, featuring a roster of top-ranked eaters from all over the world, will begin immediately following the game.

Saturday, June 10: Dragons Friends and Family Games, presented by Wendy's, return to Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District. The best deal in town provides a ticket for the Dragons game, Wendy's "Biggie Bag" meal voucher, and a Dragons hat. Cost of the package is just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. Tickets are available at the Dragons Box Office or online at daytondragons.com/friends.

Sunday, June 11: Post-Game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Graeter's Ice Cream, kids can join Heater, Gem, and the Green Team on a lap around the bases after the game. Kids who participate will receive a Greater's Ice Cream coupon. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.

The first Reds Day at the Dragons will feature Reds "vintage players", Rally Pack, mascots Rosie Red and Mr. Redlegs, and more. Former Cincinnati Reds including George Foster will be in attendance as the Dragons shine the spotlight on their major league affiliate.

Midwest League Stories from June 5, 2023

