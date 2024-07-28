Oh What a Knight: Sox One Hit Dust Devils

July 28, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







PASCO, WA: Four AquaSox pitchers combined to throw a one-hit shutout and Bill Knight drove in five runs as the Everett AquaSox (13-16, second half) defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils (10-19, second half), 6-0.

The starting pitchers were the storyline early on in the game. Joel Hurtado of the Dust Devils and Marcelo Perez of the AquaSox each gave up a first inning base hit followed by a ground out double play to keep the game scoreless. Perez gave up a one out hit to Adrian Placencia in the bottom of the first that could end up being the only hit of the game for the Dust Devils.

Both pitchers were impressive and the score remained 0-0 through the first three innings. Hurtado retired nine consecutive AquaSox hitters after giving up a lead-off hit to Michael Arroyo.

Perez had a rockier road early. The Dust Devils had the bases loaded in the second inning after a throwing error by AquaSox third baseman Caleb Cali and two walks. Perez however was able to get Landon Wallace to fly out to left field to end the threat. The closest that the Dust Devils came to scoring though may have been in the third inning. Placencia walked with one out in the inning and after Matt Courtney flew out to center field for the second out of the inning, it was Chad Stevens turn to bat. Stevens launched a ball deep into left center field that appeared to be going into the gap for an RBI extra base hit. Center-fielder Bill Knight had other ideas though, racing diagonally toward the left center field warning track before laying out and making an incredible diving back handed catch to end the inning.

The game remained scoreless until the top of the fourth inning. Michael Arroyo led off with a walk, followed by perhaps the most unusual hit of the night off of the bat of Josh Hood. Hood hit a sharp line drive right up the middle that somehow went right between the feet of Hurtado and past the pitching mound. The ball continued to make its way up the middle of the infield when Placencia from his shortstop position situated himself behind the base at second, prepared to field the ball as it went over the bag. A play that could have potentially been a double play. At the moment that Placencia went down to make the play, the ball ricocheted off of second base, sending the ball into shallow left field and away from Placencia. Arroyo ended up on third base while Hood slid in to second for a double. Arroyo then scored during the next at bat on a Hurtado wild pitch to put the AquaSox out front, 1-0. Hood also advanced to third base on the play.

Jared Sundstrom walked to put runners on the corners with still nobody out before Hurtado retired the next two batters; Lazaro Montes on a strikeout and Caleb Cali on a shallow fly out to right field. Bill Knight was the next batter and hit a ball deep into left field. The ball hit the top of the wall and bounced high into the air, landing on the other side of the wall for a three run home run, his 11th of the year and his second home run in the last three games. Hood and Sundstrom also scored, putting the AquaSox ahead 4-0.

The score remained unchanged until the top of the eighth inning. Sundstrom led off the inning with a single, followed by a Montes walk. Two batters later Knight drove both players in with a an opposite field triple into right field. Knight finished the night a double short of the cycle, going three-for hour with five RBI.

The AquaSox pitchers continued their dominance all the way until the end of the game. Perez pitched four innings of one hit baseball, walking three and striking out two. Allan Saathoff pitched the next two innings, retiring all six batters that he faced, striking out three. Bryan Pope followed with two hitless innings, walking one and striking out two. Tyler Cleveland came on in the ninth inning, retiring the side and striking out two.

By The Numbers

0.61- AquaSox relief pitchers ERA over the past three games.

1.56- AquaSox relief pitchers ERA in the first five games of the series this week.

17- Josh Hood has now reached base in 17 straight games

5- Josh Hood has scored in five straight games

9- Bill Knight has nine RBI in his last four games and 18 in July

15- The number of times that the Dust Devils have been shutout this season

0- The number of times the AquaSox have been shut out this season

4- The number of times the AquaSox have shut out an opponent this season (twice each at home and on the road)

2- The number of times that the AquaSox have held the Dust Devils to one hit in a game this season. The first occurred in a 2-1 win at Tri-City on April 27

9-8: The AquaSox now hold a 9-8 advantage in head to head games against the Dust Devils this season.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox have won three out of five from the Dust Devils this week and will finish up their six game series on Sunday July 28 at 7:05 p.m. RHP Shaddon Peavyhouse (2-5, 5.98 ERA) will start for the AquaSox and RHP Jorge Marcheco (2-5, 5.52 ERA) will start for the Dust Devils. The AquaSox will have Monday July 29 off before returning home for a six game series against the Eugene Emeralds on Tuesday July 30.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.