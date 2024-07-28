Pierce's Gem Spoiled Late in 2-1 Loss

July 28, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Canadians carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the seventh Sunday, but the bullpen faltered and the offense couldn't add on in a 2-1 loss to the Hillsboro Hops [AZ] at Hillsboro Ballpark. It was Vancouver's fifth loss in six games with the Hops this week.

Starter Carson Pierce was magnificent. The Edmond, OK native went five scoreless and hitless innings - the longest outing of his career - while scattering two walks and five Ks. He left the game with the C's in front 1-0 thanks to a double from Peyton Williams and an RBI single courtesy of Jace Bohrofen in the third frame.

Leading 1-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Alex Amalfi walked two and retired two to keep the no-no intact. But with 2023 Canadian Lyle Lin at the plate for Hillsboro, the no-hitter and the shutout ended on one swing with a soft single to right field on a 1-1 pitch. Amalfi got out of the inning without any further damage to keep the game tied at one.

Hillsboro took the lead for good in the eighth with some help from the C's. A lead-off walk, a double and an intentional free pass loaded the bases with no outs. A strikeout followed, but the next batter was hit by a pitch to force home the eventual winning run.

Vancouver put the tying run on base with a walk to start the ninth, but the next three men were retired and the Canadians fell 2-1 despite outhitting the Hops 6-2.

After an off-day Monday, the C's welcome Tri-City [LAA] to The Nat Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. to begin a two-week homestand. Tickets are available at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.