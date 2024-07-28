Hops Steal Series Finale 2-1 in 1,000th Regular Season Game

Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops played in their 1,000th regular season game in franchise history on Sunday at Hillsboro Ballpark and capped off a successful series against the Vancouver Canadians by taking 5-of-6 from the Cs. With the 2-1-win, the Hops are just five games out of a playoff spot in the Northwest League with six weeks to play. Hillsboro got 4.1 one-run innings from Jacob Steinmetz and 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen from Meza, Sims, Russell and Morillo. Despite having just two hits, the Hops held on for a 2-1 victory.

Vancouver threatened early in the first inning by loading the bases with two outs, but Jacob Steinmetz was able to strike out Brennan Orf to end the threat. Back-to-back hits by Vancouver in the third inning gave them a 1-0 lead, as Blue Jays' top 30 prospect Jace Bohrofen singled back up the middle.

Carson Pierce was making his 24th appearance of the season and just eighth start on Sunday for Vancouver and he put together arguably the best performance of his professional career. Pierce silenced the Hops through five no-hit innings and left the game with a 1-0 lead.

Steinmetz threw 88 pitches over 4.1 innings and allowed just the one earned run while striking out three Vancouver hitters.

Pierce gave way to Chay Yeager in the sixth who picked up right where he left off, not allowing a hit and keeping the score 1-0. Through six innings, the Hops had just three base runners, all reaching on walks.

Alex Amalfi dominated the Hops earlier in the week by striking out seven over 3.1 innings, but this time, the Hops were able to get to him. Tommy Troy and Christian Cerda each walked to put two runners on with two outs. The former Vancouver Canadian Lyle Lin came to the plate and hit a single to right field that scored Troy. The first hit of the game for Hillsboro tied the game 1-1.

Carlos Meza and Landon Sims each breezed through the Canadians order, as Meza had a perfect inning and Sims allowed just one hit in two scoreless frames.

With the score still 1-1 in the eighth, Hillsboro put runners on second and third against Aaron Munson. Manny Peña walked and Gino Groover doubled, sending Gavin Conticello to the plate. The Canadians decided to intentionally walk Conticello to load the bases and set up a force out at any base. That sent Diamondbacks' No.2 prospect Tommy Troy to the plate looking to give the Hops the lead. On the 5th pitch of the at-bat Munson hit Troy with the pitch, scoring Peña and giving Hillsboro the 2-1 lead.

Alfred Morillo came on looking for the save in the ninth and continued his dominance by securing his seventh save in as many opportunities.

Despite not having a hit, Tommy Troy scored a run, stole a base and reached base three times.

The Hops will head to Spokane for a six-game series with the Colorado Rockies' High-A affiliate Spokane Indians starting on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

