Official Team Statement: Hat Tricks to Open Season on Pause

Dear Hat Tricks fans,

We understand that you have a lot of questions. While we don't have all the answers quite yet, we feel like we owe our Hat City Faithful an update on where things stand for the 2021 FPHL Season.

The Federal Prospects Hockey League will be commencing a season later this month with four teams: the Carolina Thunderbirds, Columbus River Dragons, Elmira Enforcers and Port Huron Prowlers. The Danbury Hat Tricks are unable to open with the rest of the participating teams at this point in time.

With that said, we remain optimistic that as COVID-19 vaccinations are administered, state and local health regulations may permit limited socially-distanced capacity for professional hockey. Rest assured: Danbury Arena ownership, management, staff and player personnel have a strong desire to participate in the 2021 season. But we have not reached the appropriate threshold of permitted attendees to be able to operate just yet. Should those regulations change, we have made arrangements with FPHL leadership to jump in and join the season- and if we do, those other teams better be ready. We plan on re-evaluating our options on March 1st.

It's been said before, but it bears repeating: minor league hockey is nothing without the fans. We owe our success to you. And we owe it to you to deliver a high-quality experience on and off the ice when we play again. As our own Carter Shinkaruk said, "the fans are a huge driving force of us being able to do what we want to do."

In the meantime, our coaching staff will continue to prepare for gameday. Our players will practice hard, as they have done these last few weeks. Our organization will keep its eyes on bringing a championship home to Danbury. Many of our players have already reported to Danbury, living as insularly as possible to be ready to go.

We greatly appreciate our team's commitment and the time they have spent away from home, friends and family to keep the hopes of our season alive. In difficult times, hope dies last.

Please stay safe. Be protective of yourself and others around you. Wear a mask and get vaccinated so we can see you again real soon. Questions can be directed to managing partner Herm Sorcher at hsorcher@danburyice.com.

Thank you for your understanding, patience and support.

In the words of #9 Gordy Bonnel: "We're making an effort. Just please stay with us."

Rabbits baby!

The Danbury Hat Tricks

