FPHL Announces Plan to Restart on February 19 with 4 Teams; More Potentially to Follow

Syracuse, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League is unveiling a new plan to restart regular season play for the 2021 season today.

The 2021 FPHL season will commence on February 19th and feature four teams to start. Those teams are the Carolina Thunderbirds, the Columbus River Dragons, the Elmira Enforcers, and the Port Huron Prowlers. The FPHL's remaining member teams may join the season when they receive the necessary clearance from relevant officials at the State and local level on procedure, protocol, and arena availability.

"We are extremely happy to report that some meaningful FPHL hockey will be played this season" FPHL Commissioner Don Kirnan said. "Every team is working hard with its local officials to be able to play this season in a safe and responsible manner. These things are very fluid and often out of the team's control. What works for some teams does not work for others, but we're committed to allowing everyone who can play in this environment the chance to do so."

The regular season will consist of a different number of games per team, with a minimum of 16 games needing to be played to be eligible to be called the regular season champions (award/trophy name TBD). Any team that joins the 2021 season after the start date of February 19th must hit the same 16-game threshold to be in the running, regardless of the date they rejoin. Standings determinations will be made by points percentage using the FPHL's 3-point system.

The 2021 season will conclude on April 18, and an end of season postseason tournament will be held at a site(s) to be determined later in April. Logistics and execution of the postseason tournament will be announced no later than April 1.

Due to the unusual nature of the season, the Commissioner's Cup will not be awarded at the end of the postseason tournament and instead a new trophy/award will be given to the winners of the end-of-season tournament.

