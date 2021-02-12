Official Fayetteville Woodpeckers Statement on Affiliation
February 12, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release
The Fayetteville Woodpeckers today formally accepted the invitation to be the Class-A affiliate of the Houston Astros under baseball's new player development structure. The Woodpeckers are owned and operated by the Houston Astros and were a Class-A Advanced affiliate since the 2019 Inaugural season. During the club's one season, the Fayetteville community had the opportunity to see current and future big-leaguers develop at Segra Stadium, the brand-new, $40 million-dollar, state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue recently awarded the High-A Ballpark of the Decade by Ballpark Digest. The Woodpeckers look forward to continuing exciting baseball and affordable, fun family entertainment at the heart of downtown Fayetteville in 2021 and beyond.
In the coming days, Major League Baseball will announce its minor league structure and release a schedule for 2021. Once a schedule is released, our front office will contact all season membership holders and sponsorship partners to finalize plans for the upcoming season. We can't wait to safely welcome our fans back to Segra Stadium and once again experience the sights and sounds of Woodpeckers baseball.
