Cannon Ballers Enter New Era of Professional Baseball with Familiar Big League Affiliate

February 12, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







(KANNAPOLIS, NC) - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers announced today that they have entered into a ten-year agreement with the Chicago White Sox to be the White Sox A-Ball affiliate in a new league with many of the same teams that previously made up the South Atlantic League. This agreement provides for a continuation of the strong relationship between the White Sox and Temerity Baseball and ensures that Kannapolis fans will have the opportunity to experience top-notch Major League-affiliated baseball at Atrium Health Ballpark for many years to come.

"We are pleased that with this new long-term agreement with Major League Baseball and the White Sox, and soon-to-be-announced progress in stadium-adjacent development, Kannapolis is quickly moving towards becoming the vibrant downtown entertainment and commercial center that was envisioned by all stakeholders, notwithstanding COVID-19 related setbacks, including the loss of the 2020 baseball season," said Temerity Baseball CEO Andy Sandler.

"We hope to announce a date for the first Cannon Ballers game at Atrium Health Ballpark very soon. Never have I been more excited to hear an umpire bellow, 'Play Ball,'" added Sandler.

Visit kcballers.com for the latest information on season ticket packages, and follow the Cannon Ballers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for up-to-the-minute guidance on scheduling.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from February 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.