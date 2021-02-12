Augusta GreenJackets Accept Invite, Sign 10 Year PDL with the Atlanta Braves

February 12, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. - The Augusta GreenJackets have officially accepted their invitation to become the Low-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves after signing Major League Baseball's Professional Development License (PDL). This 10-year agreement firmly anchors the GreenJackets to the city of North Augusta and the CSRA while beginning a new era and affiliation with the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

This offseason, Major League Baseball (MLB) restructured the Minor League Baseball (MiLB) system following the expiration of the Professional Baseball Agreement (PBA) between the two entities last September.

"Today marks a banner day in the history of the GreenJackets as the road to the Atlanta Braves comes through North Augusta," stated Jeff Eiseman President and Partner, GreenJackets Baseball. "SRP Park is officially home to the Braves of the future. Thanks to the vision and leadership of North Augusta, SRP Park is now officially the new home to the Braves top prospects right here on the river."

The GreenJackets will be part of a 12-team league known as the Low-A East. The Low-A East league is split into three divisions and Augusta is one of four teams in the South division along with the Charleston RiverDogs, Columbia FireFlies and Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The Central division consists of the Carolina Mudcats, Down East Wood Ducks, Fayetteville Woodpeckers & Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. The four Northern division teams include the Delmarva Shorebirds, Fredericksburg Nationals, Lynchburg Hillcats & Salem Red Sox.

For more than 130 years, baseball has been embedded in the fabric of the CSRA. In 2021, with this invitation and new affiliation, the Braves will usher in a new era of GreenJackets Baseball as Augusta's fourth major league affiliate since 1988, joining the Pirates (1988-1998), Red Sox (1999-2004) and Giants (2005-2020).

Fans will have a lot to look forward to at SRP Park in 2021 and beyond. Since the inception of SRP Park in 2018, this state of the art facility has shattered attendance records, with 266,569 fans joining us for GreenJackets games in 2019. It has won multiple "Ballpark of the Year" Awards, including USA Today and Ballpark Digest honors. We have hosted events drawing more than 150,000 visitors over the past 3 years including Jake Owen's Life's Whatcha Make it Tour, Augusta at Night, Augusta Craft Beer Festival, Border Bash, Spring Wing Fest, Palmetto Peach Half Marathon, 10k, 5k and Baseball Tournaments, SRP Park College Showcase and High School Series.

This is an exciting time for our franchise, and we look forward the the new era of GreenJackets baseball for the 2021 season as an affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Season Seat memberships are on-sale now for the 2021 season. For more information, visit www.gjmembers.com.

Low-A East League Stories from February 12, 2021

