Offensive Onslaught Sends Hawks Home Happy

Idaho Falls, ID - The Boise Hawks (23-16) unloaded an offensive barrage on the Idaho Falls Chukars (20-19) on their way to a 15-6 victory on Sunday night at Melaleuca Field.

Hits came early and often for Boise, who got three knocks in the second inning, but ended up stranding the bases loaded.

Just one inning later the Hawks struck first on Alejandro Rivero's solo home run to left-center field, his 16th of the season.

Roby Enríquez would make it 2-0 on an RBI triple, and Tyler Jorgensen brought home Enríquez on an RBI single as part of a three run third for Boise.

After back-to-back solo homers for Idaho Falls in the bottom of the fourth brought the home side within a run, the Hawks would answer back with a four run top of the fifth.

In that inning, Boise loaded the bases for Myles Miller, who bounced a ball over the second base bag and beat out the throw from Chukars shortstop, Tyler Van Marter by hustling down the line.

Also hustling on the play was Greg White, who was a man on a mission, taking off on a full sprint from second base on contact and not slowing down until he slid headfirst through home, turning Miller's hit into a two RBI infield single.

Jason Dicochea would follow by scorching a ball down the left-field line plating Jorgensen and Miller, putting the Hawks ahead 7-2.

A four run bottom half of the fifth would put the Chukars right back into the game at 7-6, but Boise's offense was just getting started.

An Hidekel Gonzalez rocket off the left field wall would score a run for the Hawks in the sixth and they again sent four men across the plate in the seventh.

Boise's final runs of the night would come on Rivero's second big fly of the night, a moonshot off the top of the left field video board at Melaleuca Field.

Rivero's 17th homer of the year came with Miller and Dicochea on base and gave him six runs batted in on the night.

The Hawks finished the game with 25 hits, the most they've had in any game this season, with six of the nine starters picking up at least two in the contest.

Enríquez and Jorgensen led the way offensively, both of them finishing their evenings at the plate going five for six and Boise wrapped up the season series against the Chukars winning 14 of the 24 games played.

Since Boise didn't have last Tuesday off they will instead have both Monday and Tuesday off this week before returning to Memorial Stadium on Wednesday to start the biggest series of the season.

First place in the PBL South, the Boise Hawks will play host to the second place Grand Junction Rockies for six games, with the Rockies coming into the city of trees trailing Boise by just two games for the division lead.

Zach Penrod will start Wednesday night for Boise, as the Hawks begin their final homestand of the year with a 7:15 first pitch.

