Jalen Garcia's Glove and Bat Save the Day in 6-4 Win

August 30, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Great Falls, MT - After a leadoff single by Jason Matthews in the bottom of the sixth inning on Sunday, Ben Norman crushed a ball to deep center field. Matthews started running and was halfway to third base when he realized Jalen Garcia had somehow tracked the baseball down before slamming into the centerfield wall and doubling off Matthews at first base.

To start the next half inning, the Mustangs were trailing 3-2. After Aaron Bond got on base to start the inning, Jalen Garcia took Sean Hupp deep to right field for his 13th home run of the season and gave the Mustangs their first lead since the first inning. Freddy Achecar would deliver a two-RBI double to lead 6-2 midway through the seventh inning.

Flash forward to the ninth inning. After Andrew Click allowed a leadoff home run to Michael Deeb, the Voyagers had two runners on first and second with two outs. The Mustangs led 6-4 when Jackson Raper hit a blooper to shallow centerfield that would have scored at least one run before Garcia again raced in to make a diving play to end the ballgame.

The Mustangs had trailed for most of the ballgame until Garcia's catch and decisive home run. Billings topped the Voyagers 6-4 as Andrew Click earned his second save of the season.

Billings starter Jason Seever went 5 2/3 innings tonight and allowed three runs early in the first two innings before throwing just under four scoreless to end his outing.

Eight of the Mustangs 11 hits tonight came between Jalen Garcia, Christian Sepulveda, Anthony Amicangelo, and Brandt Broussard.

The Mustangs (39-47/21-17) and Voyagers meet tomorrow for the final time in the regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 P.M. and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:45 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.