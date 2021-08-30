PaddleHeads Homestand Highlights

Missoula, MT. - As the 2021 Pioneer League season inches towards its conclusion, baseball fans in the Garden City have only 6 opportunities left to catch a PaddleHeads regular season game. Heading into the second to last homestand of 2021, the playoff bound PaddleHeads are set to square off with the Great Falls Voyagers from 9/1 through 9/3. Tickets available online at bit.ly/GETTIX21, by phone at 406-543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

Wednesday, September 1 | Woof Wednesday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start That's right, thanks to our sponsors, SHEELS and Trail 103.3, every Wednesday we celebrate the furry members of your family. Bring your best friend and enjoy some PaddleHeads baseball.

Thursday, September 2 | Sports Trivia & Thirsty Thursday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start Thursdays are PACKED this year. Alongside our partner 94.9 KYSS FM, enjoy $4 drafts and additional drink specials all night long. Join us this week and put your sports knowledge to the test!

Friday, September 3 | PRIDE Night, FIREWORKS, Launch-A-Ball | 5:30pm Gates, 6:35 Start Presented by Missoula Therapy, VRTX and ABC Fox Montana, join us for a night celebrating love, joy, and inclusion. The night will kick off with a pre-game carnival presented by Davis Brothers Auction House. We'll be capping off the night with a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza!

Experience the return of a fan favorite promotion, Launch-A-Ball. Buy a numbered ball for just a buck - launch your balls at targets for a chance to win HUGE prizes.

With only 6 opportunities left to catch the PaddleHeads record breaking regular season, the time to act is now. Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise.

