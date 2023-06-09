Offense Puts up 12 Hits as Missions Edge Wind Surge

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge on Friday night. San Antonio's offense exploded for 12 hits, with a four-run outburst in the fifth inning serving as the exclamation point. Strong pitching carried the Missions the rest of the way to close out a 5-4 victory over the Wind Surge.

Pierson Ohl was the starting pitcher for the Wind Surge. The right-hander was making his Double-A debut after beginning the season with High-A Cedar Rapids. San Antonio plated a run off Ohl in the first inning. Ripken Reyes started the frame with a base hit. After recording the first out, Ohl allowed a base hit to Yorman Rodriguez. Reyes advanced to third base on the play. He scored on a ground out from Daniel Johnson. The Missions took a 1-0 lead.

Efrain Contreras was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After a scoreless first inning, the Wind Surge plated three runs on two hits in the top of the second inning. With two outs in the frame, Alex Isola doubled to extend the inning. Contreras put a second runner on base after hitting Jake Rucker with a pitch. Seth Gray made it a 3-1 ballgame after hitting a home run to right field. It was his third long ball of the season.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Missions' offense kicked back into gear. Cole Cummings started the frame with a single before swiping second base. Chandler Seagle then rolled a ground ball that popped right off of the third base bag and into left field for a single, scoring Cummings. San Antonio was far from done.

Ray-Patrick Didder placed a double nearly in the same spot as Seagle's hit to put runners at second and third with no one out. That's when Reyes dropped down a perfect bunt that not only tied the game but also let Reyes reach base safely. After Reyes quickly stole second, Tirso Ornelas snuck a single into right field that put the Missions ahead. Rodriguez added a sacrifice fly to make the score 5-3 in favor of San Antonio after five innings.

After the home run in the second inning, Contreras settled in and retired 10 consecutive Wind Surge batters. Wichita, however, threatened to answer the Missions in the sixth inning, but Contreras was not ready to lose his quality start. With the bases loaded and two away, Contreras struck out Alex Isola and left the mound pumped up as he preserved the Missions' 5-3 lead.

With Contreras done for the night, Lake Bachar entered from the bullpen. He pitched a scoreless seventh, but he surrendered a solo home run to Yunior Severino in the eighth inning that forced him out of the game. Nick Hernandez replaced Bachar and worked around a walk to keep the Missions ahead 5-4.

Hernandez stayed in the game for the ninth inning and mowed down the Wind Surge in order. Two strikeouts, one swinging and one looking, helped secure a 5-4 Missions win.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 5-4

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 30-25 on the season

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): DNP

* Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 1-4, RBI

* Efrain Contreras (Missions starter): 6 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

* Brooks Lee (#1 Twins prospect, #23 MLB): 1-3, BB

* Pierson Ohl (Wind Surge starter): 4.1 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game homestand with the Wichita Wind Surge on Saturday, June 10th. Right-hander Nolan Watson (3-3, 2.76) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander David Festa (2-2, 5.06) is scheduled to pitch for the Wind Surge. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

