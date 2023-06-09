Homers Sink Riders in Corpus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - For the second time in as many nights, the Frisco RoughRiders took an early lead, but the Corpus Christi Hooks came from behind, using a barrage of homers to win 8-3 on Friday night from Whataburger Field.

The Riders (24-30) fired away in the first inning right away when Luisangel Acuña doubled on the first pitch and came in on a Dustin Harris RBI double to make it 1-0 against Julio Robaina (5-3).

Frisco made it 2-0 when Kellen Strahm scored on a double play in the second. Strahm went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double on the night and was the only Riders player with multiple hits.

The Hooks (27-28) tied the game in the bottom of the second with a two-run J.C. Correa home run. They then took the lead in the fifth with Luis Avilas Jr.'s first of two home runs on the night, this one off of Justin Slaten (0-1).

The 3-2 advantage held until the seventh when Avilas hit a three-run homer and Kenedy Corona added a solo shot to increase the lead to 7-2.

Trevor Hauver came back with a solo shot of his own for the Riders in the top of the eighth, homering in his second-straight game, but Corpus added a run in the bottom of the eighth on a sacrifice fly to put the game well out of reach.

Danny Duffy threw a scoreless inning in relief for the Riders.

The RoughRiders take on the Hooks for game five of the series on Saturday, June 10th at 7:05 p.m. Frisco sends RHP Ryan Garcia (1-4, 7.79) to the mound against RHP Peyton Plumlee (0-4, 9.15).

The next Frisco home game is Tuesday, June 20th at 11:05 a.m. when the Springfield Cardinals come to town. That series concludes the first half of the 2023 season. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

