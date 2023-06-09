Naturals Homestand Highlights: June 13 - June 18

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, June 13th for a six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A Texas Rangers) through Sunday, June 18th. The upcoming homestand is highlighted by a weekend full of fun beginning with a Fireworks Friday and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on Saturday while Father's Day on Sunday will feature Dollar Hot Dogs, a T-Shirt Giveaway for the first 500 Dads, and a Post-Game Catch on the Field.

Tuesday, June 13 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT ON ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 brats courtesy of Johnsonville on Tuesday night

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - Buy One, Get One Half OFF T-Shirt Special

Wednesday, June 14 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 12:05 P.M. (Gates at 11 A.M.)

MATINEE BASEBALL AND SUMMER CAMP GAME

MATINEE BASEBALL - Take a long lunch or the afternoon off and enjoy matinee baseball at Arvest Ballpark as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals take on the Double-A Affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

SUMMER CAMP DAY - It is Summer Camp Day at Arvest Ballpark where local campers and chaperones can receive discounted group tickets, if purchased in advance of the game.

Thursday, June 15 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY FOGHORN'S

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two locations, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. The Thirsty Thursday™ on June 15th is presented by Foghorn's.

Friday, June 16 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY 40/29 NEWS AND THE ARKANSAS CW

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy the best in sight and sound at Arvest Ballpark with a spectacular fireworks show presented 40/29 News & the Arkansas CW following the conclusion of the game.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Get your weekend started off with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Join us at Arvest Ballpark from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. prior to each Friday home game and enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age at The Bullpen concession stand located down the first base concourse and $2 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $8 deal. BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Saturday, June 17 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

MARVEL'S DEFENDERS OF THE DIAMOND NIGHT

MARVEL'S DEFENDERS OF THE DIAMOND NIGHT - Join us for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night at Arvest Ballpark as the Naturals will be wearing special Marvel-designed jerseys and caps featuring our very own Sinker 'The Lake Creature'. The game caps, along with other merchandise will be available in the Team Store, while the jerseys will be available to fans via an online auction.

ANT-MAN APPEARANCE - Fans will be treated to a special character appearance by ANT-Man on Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night at Arvest Ballpark. ANT-Man will be available on the concourse at designated times for fan photos. Additional details will be announced before the game.

MARVEL ONLINE GAMEWORN JERSEY AUCTION - Fans will be able to bid on these one-of-a-kind jerseys online. The online auction will close at 7pm CST on Saturday, June 17th and ALL of the proceeds from the auction will benefit area schools thanks to the support of Grand Lake Casino.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend fun at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday night with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age and $2.00 BBQ Sliders or a special six (6) for $8 deal from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand located down the first base concourse prior to the game. _BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party_

FREE KIDS YOUTH BASEBALL CLINIC (PRIOR TO GATES) - The Naturals will be hosting a FREE Youth Baseball Clinic presented by D-BAT NW Arkansas at Arvest Ballpark from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The youth baseball clinic is for children 6-12 years of age and includes baseball instruction from select Naturals' players. Each registered participant will receive a FREE ticket to the game that night.

Sunday, June 18 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FATHER'S DAY NATURALS T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY ARKANSAS BEEF COUNCIL ON A FAMILY SUNDAY FEATURING DOLLAR HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND A POST-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD PRESENTED BY KNWA & FOX 24

FATHER'S DAY NATURALS T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY - The first 500 Dads will receive a special Father's Day Naturals T-shirt presented by Arkansas Beef Council when they enter the gates. The Naturals' fan giveaway policy is one item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your one item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given in multiples or bulk.

DOLLAR HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 Hot Dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. on Father's Day.

POST-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD - Families are invited to play catch in the outfield of Arvest Ballpark following the conclusion of the game. Fans are encouraged to bring their own gloves while the Naturals will provide 300 baseballs courtesy of KWNA & Fox 24 for the post-game catch.

