Offense Falters in 4-1 Loss

July 29, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

PASCO, WA: The Everett AquaSox offense deflated Sunday night at Gesa Field, falling 4-1 to the Columbia River Rooster Tails (aka the Tri-City Dust Devils) in the concluding game of the six-game series.

Columbia River jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back for the rest of the evening as Everett only mustered one run on three hits throughout the duration of the game.

In the top of the third inning, infielder Michael Arroyo smacked a solo home run to left field to cut the Rooster Tails' lead in half. His long ball was his fourth of the year.

Columbia River added two more runs throughout the night, forcing starting pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse to exit after 4.2 innings of four-run baseball- three of which were earned runs. He struck out five Rooster Tails and walked no batters.

The AquaSox bullpen was a strong suit, combining to throw 3.1 innings of shutout baseball. Chris Jefferson, Holden Laws, and Jason Ruffcorn allowed only one hit and one walk while striking out four batters.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return home to the friendly confines of Funko Field on Tuesday, July 30, for a six-game set against the Eugene Emeralds! The 30th is Bark in the Park courtesy of Sam's Cats and Dogs, and first pitch is at 7:05. Bring your pups and pals for a PAWsome night of barks and baseball!

