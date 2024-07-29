Homestand Preview: July 30th - August 4th

July 29, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Enjoy a baseball game alongside your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $6.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet-friendly section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will donated to local animal shelters. Stick around after the game and join the SCRAPS Puppy Parade!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31st - Dollars in Your Dog & Malmö Oat Milkers Night

presented by Oatly

Come hungry fans! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win cash and other great prizes. A total of $2,000 will be available to win! Your Spokane Indians will also be transforming into the Malmö Oat Milkers for a fun-filled night courtesy of Oatly.

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 1st - $100 Strikeout & Lawton Team Photo Giveaway

presented by TDS Fiber, KREM 2, & Rock 94 1/2

For every batter that the Spokane Indians strikeout, one lucky fan will win a crisp $100 bill courtesy of TDS Fiber. Sign-up at the game for your chance to win! Also, all fans in attendance will receive a 2024 Spokane Indians Team Photo courtesy of Lawton Printing.

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Friday, August 2nd - Fireworks Night

presented by Avista & KHQ

It's Fireworks Night at Avista Stadium! Fireworks will begin immediately following the game presented by Avista. Don't forget to pick up your glow necklaces in the Team Store!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 3rd - Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night

presented by Sweetser Law Office

Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses from your favorite fairy tales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters! Stick around after the game for another great fireworks show immediately following the game presented by Sweetser Law Office.

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 4th - Augtoberfest Day Game

presented by Samuel Adams

Get a taste of the Bavarian tradition a few months early with AUG-tober-Fest! Purchase special 'Prost Pack' tickets that include a 5 oz. tasting stein and beer tasting tokens. Pick up your Coeur d'Alene Casino Baseball BINGO card on your way in and play along to win great prizes throughout the game! Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

First Pitch - 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.

ABOUT THE SPOKANE INDIANS

The Spokane Indians are the High-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies located in Spokane Valley, Wash., and play at Avista Stadium home of the MultiCare Kids Bench Seat and Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Military & Veteran Ticket. Parking at all Spokane Indians games is FREE. The Spokane Indians Office and Team Store hours are 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. On game days, the Office and Team Store are open from 10:00 a.m. through the end of the game.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.