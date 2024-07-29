Rooster Tails Speed Past AquaSox to Split Series

A stellar bullpen performance backing up early runs powered the Tri-City Dust Devils (11-19 2H) to a 4-1 win over the Everett AquaSox (13-17 2H) Sunday night at Gesa Stadium, causing a third split between the two teams in as many series in the 2024 season.

Held to one hit Saturday night the Dust Devils, playing one more time as the Columbia River Rooster Tails on hydroplane race weekend, put three hits and a pair of runs on the board in the bottom of the 1st inning. LF Caleb Ketchup started the early rally when he lined a single up the middle and stole his league-leading 39th base of the season, later advancing to third on a balk charged to Everett starter Shaddon Peavyhouse (2-6).

1B Matt Coutney then came up with two out in the frame and looped a ball to the grass in left-center, scoring Ketchup to break the ice. C Juan Flores followed with a double to left-center that brought Coutney in all the way from first to give Columbia River a 2-0 lead.

AquaSox 2B Michael Arroyo cut the lead in half with a long solo home run out to left off Rooster Tails starter Jorge Marcheco in the top of the 3rd inning. The righty, continuing to build strength back after being slowed by an injury, went 2.2 innings and allowed just the one run on two hits with three strikeouts.

The Everett threat continued, with a fielding error on a single and a walk putting runners on the corners with two out. Reliever Jose Fermin (2-2) came in from the bullpen and got a big strikeout to end the top of the 3rd and keep Columbia River's 2-1 lead intact.

The Rooster Tails then stretched the lead back out in the bottom of the 3rd, scoring without getting a hit. 3B Chad Stevens reached on an error and moved to third via a wild pitch and a groundout. Flores then drove in Stevens on a sacrifice fly, getting a second RBI and giving his team a 3-1 advantage. Stevens later put the finishing offensive touch on the night two innings later with a line drive solo home run to left, his seventh longball at the High-A level making it the 4-1 game that it would remain to the end.

Fermin controlled things on the mound, going 3.1 innings and striking out five. The big right-hander from the Dominican Republic allowed only one baserunner, on a walk, and retired ten of the 11 AquaSox batters he faced. Fellow bullpen members Ryan Langford (scoreless 7th), Jake Smith (two outs in the 8th) and closer Luke Murphy (final four outs, 5th save) handled the rest for a win that not only split the six-game series but evened the season series between the two clubs at nine games apiece.

