Odd Innings Perplex Boulders

June 16, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release





The Rockland Boulders (15-12) dropped the finale of their three game series with the New Jersey Jackals (14-13) 6-1. The Jackals scored twice in the first, third, and fifth innings, headlined by back-to-back homers in the fifth.

Rockland only got one run off of Jackals' starter Brendan Butler (W, 1-0), who allowed two hits and struck out five in 7.1 innings. The Boulders tried to make things interesting in the ninth, but stranded a pair as a late rally fell short.

Rockland is off tomorrow before they begin a three game series with the Shikoku Island League All Stars on Tuesday night. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Palisades Credit Union Park.

